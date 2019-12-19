Year in Review: 2019

With NAFTA negotiations largely over by the end of last year, 2019 started out with what felt like the opportunity for Canada to see through some of its other priorities on the world stage: contributions to peacekeeping, to the women, peace and security agenda, to humanitarian assistance for Myanmar’s Rohingya minority, and to combatting climate change at home and abroad.

As is often the case in the world of global governance, even the best laid plans can be blown off course. Already embroiled in a political and economic dispute between the United States and China, Canada found itself dealing with the fallout this year, which included the continued detention of two Canadians in China and resulted in a change in its diplomatic team there. Canada’s peacekeeping mission to Mali was kept short, and its campaign to win a United Nations Security Council seat put on the backburner, it appeared, as the country’s political parties increasingly focused on domestic concerns in the lead up to October’s federal election.

But there were events to celebrate, too. Canada’s hosting of the Women Deliver conference in June was largely deemed a success and resulted in significant funding pledges. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau named Canada’s first ambassador for women, peace and security. Earlier this month, the new NAFTA trade deal, the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA, also known as USMCA), was finally signed.

At OpenCanada, our small team has the privilege and the responsibility of covering these important events and bringing you stories that we think have fallen off the radar. We’re once again proud of the work of our wonderful contributors from around the globe. They consistently share their insights and reporting on issues ranging from human rights in Iran, women’s rights in Sudan and the fight for democracy in Hong Kong, to the complexities of the Canada-Cuba relationship and why media freedom matters the world over. Some of the stories that stayed with us most — and that were critical to our understanding of the world in 2019 — are listed below.

Thank you once again for reading. We look forward to continuing to cover issues like these, as well as asking critical new questions that will inevitably come up, in 2020.

Eva Salinas, managing editor

Catherine Tsalikis, senior editor