What does the Trump administration have to show for its trade war with China?

US President Donald Trump’s trade war on China is based on reasoning that goes as follows: Nothing previously tried has worked at inducing Beijing to change its trade policies. Past US administrations were too diplomacy-oriented and too reliant on the World Trade Organization (WTO), which proved utterly ineffective. The only way to get results with the Chinese is to hit them, unilaterally, with tariffs — international trade rules be damned.

Concrete evidence is now available to deflate this argument, thanks to last week’s announcement of a “phase one” trade agreement between Washington and Beijing. The outcome shows that Trump-style bullying against China produces paltry benefits at enormous cost. China’s mercantilistic trade practices, which are the subject of widespread (and legitimate) grievance, are barely addressed in any meaningful fashion. Meanwhile, the rules-based multilateral trading system — and the predictability that it has afforded to international commerce for seven decades — has undergone devastating damage.

It’s obvious why the US president wanted the deal. He was anxious to avert what would have been a disastrous escalation of the trade war just as his re-election campaign is getting underway, and, at a time when he is facing impeachment proceedings, he craved bragging rights, however fallacious his boasts may be.

Had Trump not agreed, he would have been obliged to follow through on his threat to start imposing fresh tariffs on December 15 on about $150 billion worth of Chinese imports on top of duties he had already levied. The new round of tariffs would have sharply raised prices of goods, such as toys and consumer electronics, that ordinary Americans care about. China would have retaliated, US farmers would have suffered even worse than they already have from the loss of Chinese markets and financial markets would have nosedived.

Just how shamelessly the president sought to reap political gain can be seen in his claim to reporters that the deal is “going to ultimately lead to the opening of China, which is something that is incredible, because that’s a whole, big, untapped market of 1.5 billion people.” To hear him talk, one might never have guessed that China agreed with President Bill Clinton’s administration in 1999 to slash and eliminate import barriers as part of its terms of entry into the WTO, and that during China’s first five years of WTO membership, its merchandise imports more than tripled, to $956 billion. (By 2018, the figure reached $2.1 trillion.)

White House officials are also misleading the public — and probably deluding themselves — with claims that the deal obliges China to make structural changes to its state-led economic model. The details of the accord are still secret while the text undergoes translation and legal scrubbing, so perhaps some surprises will emerge when the full 86 pages are released in coming weeks. But based on the two-page “fact sheet” issued by the office of the US Trade Representative (USTR), nobody should expect Beijing to embrace reforms beyond those (such as enhancing intellectual property protection) that it was undertaking already for its own internal reasons.

Preposterously, the “fact sheet” asserts: “For the first time in any trade agreement, China has agreed to end its long-standing practice of forcing or pressuring foreign companies to transfer their technology to Chinese companies as a condition for obtaining market access.” Actually, China’s Protocol of Accession — the 2001 document spelling out the terms of WTO membership — includes exactly the same promise.