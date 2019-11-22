Q & A: Exploring opportunities for partnership between Canada and India

The multilateral trading system is one of those truly global public goods. I would say [it’s] an underappreciated one, meaning we’ve taken it for granted. We’ve let it rust. We’ve almost undercut it by entering into bilateral and plurilateral and regional trade agreements. But the majority of the peace and prosperity that we — not just in the West, but throughout the world — have enjoyed since the end of the last great war is actually because of global free trade that became freer and freer. There are still some pockets where it’s not free, like agriculture and, increasingly, information and data. But really [multilateral trade] is the goose that’s been laying golden eggs that we have not been appreciating.

Canada and India, for different reasons, have a lot to gain from a functional system, and a lot to lose if it’s dysfunctional. Canada is your classic small, open economy. Something like two-thirds of our economy depends directly or indirectly on trade — and the majority of that, by the way, is still with the United States, so diversification is an issue for us as well. India has traditionally been seen as a closed economy, but it recognizes now the benefits of openness, and by some measures it is a more open economy than, say, the United States or China might be. These are countries that have a lot at stake in the multilateral system — they are not the root cause for why it’s in disarray. And so, if you think of the engine as a coalition of countries that come together and say, “Enough is enough, US and China and others, we really want to save what has served us all so well,” Canada and India, each in their own way, are well positioned to [drive that].

Now, what might that agenda look like? It coincides slightly with the World Trade Organization [WTO] reform agenda, but not entirely. The first place to start, obviously, is the dispute resolution system in which the panel judges at the WTO are in danger of not having quorum. One of the alternate proposals is that all the countries of the WTO, except the United States — in other words, you sideline the United States — recreate that system minus the United States. That’s something I think Canada and India have a joint interest in seeing.

Then you go beyond that and go, Well, how can the WTO modernize itself? There are a number of initiatives out there. One is to make the WTO more central in the sustainable development and climate change agenda, specifically by using border carbon adjustments, which is a form of tax and subsidy at the border so that you have a global carbon price. The only way that system works is if it’s centred at the WTO. India initially was, and I suspect still is, skeptical of that idea, because it sees it as a scheme to challenge countries that did not create the climate change problem. But, broadly speaking, both countries have an interest in seeing the system work and in seeing the WTO revived.

There are other ways in which the WTO can be modernized with Canada and India at the helm. The global intellectual property agreement TRIPS [the Agreement on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights] is outdated, and in fact is being bypassed by a series of unilateral and bilateral initiatives. Canada and India are both countries that are effectively net importers of intellectual property but have important innovation sectors within them. So, having a strong and modern TRIPS would be in their benefit.