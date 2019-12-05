NATO survived its seventieth year — it was a rocky one. What’s next?

With the end of the Cold War came a shift in the world’s balance of power, with the United States emerging as the undisputed hegemon on the global stage. Nearly three decades later, that era is coming to a close. This week, as members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) met in London, it appears that the alliance is navigating that power shift. But what will it look like after the fallout?

Anytime fracture is brought up, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg turns to the alliance’s history of surviving. It bent but did not break during divisions over Suez in 1956 and Iraq in 2003, to name only two moments of tension; member states disagreed, sometimes loudly — for instance, over the fine line of what constitutes war crimes — but they still meet nearly annually and remain an otherwise strong group.

The gathering in London was not an official NATO summit, but important bilateral meetings were held. Last month both Germany and France proposed bringing together a “group of experts” to study what’s next for the political-military alliance; in what seems to be the first step towards that, Stoltenberg announced at a press conference on Wednesday that he will be personally leading “a reflection process… to further strengthen the political dimension of NATO.”



NATO has a history of tasking members with examining gaps and proposing remedies. In 1956, for example, Lester B. Pearson, at the time Canadian foreign minister, and his Norwegian and Italian counterparts, Halvard Lange and Gaetano Martino, put together the “Three Wise Men Report” advocating for non-military co-operation. As a result, the strictly military alliance transitioned into the political-military one we have today, a saving grace for the organization as threats have diversified beyond traditional theatres of war.

This week, the usual questions around funding dogged the meetings, with US President Donald Trump on Canada’s case about reaching the funding goal of two percent of GDP. A video of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau discussing Trump at a Tuesday night reception with French president Emmanual Macron, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte has also garnered a lot of attention.

Despite Trump’s criticism of “delinquent” allies, when it comes to funding, NATO is increasingly financially secure, with a more technologically diverse fleet and increased spending across the board to meet the 2008 Wales Summit commitment of two percent of GDP on defence spending. The current debate is over how the alliance’s priorities and structure will need to adapt yet again in order to ensure its relevance.

In the past, with the United States viewed as the peace broker and leader of the free world, NATO’s main priority was reducing the threat of Russian expansion while expanding the NATO network. In its seventieth year, the question now is whether or not NATO will maintain the status quo or be transformed by a multipolar world — the latter with either several world leaders within the same alliance splitting the bill and the bragging rights, or several alliances forming within NATO’s core.

External threats to NATO are very real — from a resurging Russia to a viably threatening China to increasingly powerful India and Saudi Arabia. In such an uncertain climate, external threats also feed into internal divisions — Germany works closer with Russia, France with China, while the United States moves further inwards and away from allies.