Iran’s catch-22

Following actions over the past week — the assassination of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani by US forces in Iraq, Iran’s retaliatory missile attack against US bases there and the horrific downing of a commercial airline, now looking increasingly part of this mess — there is an observation largely missing from the analysis: While Iran would not have chosen the death of its top general, the weakening regime was in desperate need of fuel for its fire. With the United States initiating the first of these events, Iran may have received just that.

The Islamic regime in Iran has from its inception in 1979 dreamt of regionally expanding its influence. Thanks to a number of factors following the long Iran-Iraq war, and taking advantage of successive failures of US policies in the Middle East and continued regional conflicts, the Islamic regime was able to establish footholds in Lebanon, Gaza, Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan, Bahrain, and Yemen, among others. Putting itself on a collision course with the United States and its allies, in particular Israel and Saudi Arabia, the Islamic regime quickly realized that nurturing and supporting militant Shia groups in the region was essential for its existence and mobilization as needed. Yet, it also realized that maintaining these groups was hugely costly, not just financially, but also politically. Hence the catch-22: Iran has needed to keep these groups to protect itself, yet there are inherent dangers in holding on to them.

With heightened tensions following the US withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal (JCPOA) in 2018, the imposition of sanctions and a series of confrontations that escalated significantly with the January 3 assassination of Soleimani — the top culprit responsible for successfully exporting the Islamic revolution — the regime faced another catch-22: if it did not respond proportionately by attacking a major American target, it would be further discredited among its supporters, but if it did retaliate, it would be hit hard by further US attacks. After orchestrating massive funeral processions earlier this week for Soleimani by inciting religious sentiments and closing schools, government agencies and shops, Iran opted initially for a face-saving response, shooting several missiles to two safe targets — military bases in Iraq. (Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, among others, has now said that intelligence points to Iran as the cause of the Wednesday crash of Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752, which killed all on board including 63 Canadians and 82 Iranians. The reasons for the downing of the plane by surface-to-air missile remain unclear, however.)

As it stands now, it appears the unexpected killing of Soleimani was ironically both good and bad for the Islamic regime.

The losses are obvious; Iran was humiliated and lost its most experienced military strategist. But, the regime also gained a lot. Just a few weeks ago, it was confronted with yet another rebellion of the Iranian people who poured into streets in over 180 cities. These protests and their brutal suppression posed a most formidable challenge to the very foundation of the Islamic regime, at a time when for a variety of reasons it could no longer make full use of the range of apparatuses of state control, i.e. economic, ideological, and repressive.

Economically, the regime is broke, largely as a result of mismanagement, out of control corruption and the growing costs of its external operations. Severe sanctions imposed by the Trump administration have only worsened the situation. Over 40 percent of the economy is under the control of religious foundations operating as holding companies that pay no taxes, and a significant part of the government budget, more than what is spent on education, is allocated to a multitude of disgraced Islamic institutions and seminaries.