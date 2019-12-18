Inside India’s surrogacy debate

Surrogacy — the practice of a woman carrying a child for someone else — can bring biological children into the lives of parents unable to carry their own. But the business of surrogacy too often involves exploitation of the women involved.

This is why India, the commercial surrogacy hub of the world, is attempting to ban the practice entirely under The Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2019. The bill is widely expected to be passed some time in 2020 and would dissolve a US$2.3 billion-a-year industry. The intention is to prevent the mistreatment of surrogates and move to an altruistic model.

Commercial surrogacy includes some monetary benefit or reward, but can come with risks. Altruistic surrogacy prohibits any monetary compensation to the surrogate mother beyond necessary medical expenses, and strict rules outline how and when these expenses are covered. But experts are warning that altruistic arrangements can be exploitative in different ways and are instead pushing for regulation.

The debate in India brings to light the many complexities of global health policy when made top-down, including the unintended impacts on women and the intersection of ethics, international markets and progressive gender policy making. For India the question has become: should women have the agency to choose commercial surrogacy as a career, despite dangers in the industry? The answer provides insight into the regulation of women’s bodies globally, labour laws and global ‘health tourism.’

The business of commercialized surrogacy in India began in 2002, and the country quickly became one of the top surrogacy destinations for foreign couples. This move coincided with many countries, including Canada, banning commercial surrogacy and moving to highly regulated altruistic systems.

Because India has a high proportion of skilled doctors and a large population of young women eager to make money that might otherwise be beyond their reach, “India had the perfect opportunity to make an amazing surrogacy system,” says Sally Rhoads-Heinrich, a surrogacy consultant and owner of Surrogacy Canada Online. She thinks the involvement of exploitative third-party businesses removed the possibility for relationships between surrogates and parents, and therefore India missed an opportunity to bring humanity into such a personal process.

Bronwyn Parry, professor of social science, health and medicine and head of the School of Global Affairs at King’s College London in England, researches surrogacy in India. She says clinics advertising for commercial surrogates are “usually inundated with women.” She adds that “there are so many applicants that they only choose about one in every 10 young women.”

The demand for surrogates is also soaring globally, driving up the price in the developed world. In the United States, having a baby by surrogate can cost more than US$100,000. But the cost of an Indian commercial surrogate is a fraction of the price, as low as US$10,000.