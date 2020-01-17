From Maple Ridge to Kinigi: A Canadian’s new life in Rwanda

Emmerson had been intently following world politics and events through the small TV in her living room. Six months with few visitors left much space for her wanting to share her many thoughts and opinions — we discussed the immigration crisis on the US and Mexican border and the possibility of legalized cannabis in Canada.

When the conversation turned to her long-term plans she became quiet. Emmerson had spent 16 years in Rwanda and seemed undecided about when or if she planned to return to Canada. Loneliness over the years had set in and experiences of violence among neighbours and the reliance on her by the community had taken its toll on her. She had visited Canada every few years since 2003 but isn’t yet ready to go back permanently.

“I miss having someone here who…I can go have a beer or a chat with. I think my neighbours just see me as a wealthy white woman and it makes it lonely,” she says.

When I ask what makes her work different than other development projects, she thinks for a moment.

“I live here. I have the time to hold people accountable for every penny I spend and I know who to rely on. That is how I am able to accomplish all of this with just $30,000 a year,” she says as she waves her arm over her property.

I think back to my first trip and how skeptical I was of someone being able to do so much. I realize that the details required to manage and build such a large operation without support from any large donors can only be done with time and patience — two attributes that don’t often coincide with long-term and broad international development goals. In her time here, Emmerson said she has graduated over 1,000 preschool students and 500 primary school students, and has sponsored more than 100 of her brightest students for secondary school. While living in the community she was able to listen to her neighbours and help address everyday needs, too. She has regularly opened her home as a safe place for women fleeing domestic violence or children seeking burn ointment and care as a result of candle flame burns. She says she has impacted the lives of over 500 women and their families through her Healthy Family class that brings in health professionals to teach women hygiene, birth control and healthy cooking, while also offering free adult literacy classes two nights a week. She is proud of being the least expensive private school in the surrounding area, charging only $35 per term. This includes all school supplies and daily meals of sorghum porridge for the students — a far cry from the nearly $200 a school nearby charges per term, providing nothing in the way of food or supplies.

Although much of her work is quantifiable, there are so many details of her everyday life that are not. One evening I threw some excess pasta water down the drain in the kitchen. “Pasta water goes in the slop bucket for Murakatette’s pigs — it softens up the food scraps and they just love it,” she scolded me, referring to an employee who raises pigs.

And then I wondered, what else have I missed? What is the overlap between development worker and good neighbour? Would traditional development workers know who made the best bricks for the cheapest price or how much a sack of potatoes cost or that the new mother down the street needed help finding food for her pigs? Emmerson’s work is personal, to her and to her community and she doesn’t have a larger organization to fall back on if or when she makes a mistake.

Tim Allen, a professor of development anthropology at the London School of Economics, said that in these scenarios, it’s impossible to not become ingrained in the community and a strong and genuine relationship can form between the two parties where they truly care for one another. He goes on to say, “there is a danger, perhaps, in the power that comes with working outside of your own society. But if someone commits to living somewhere else and becoming a respected person, then the arrangement can be an asset to both parties.”

But this arrangement is also hard. Emmerson hasn’t made this her job; she had made it her life. A critical person would wonder if this much overlapping of life and work is sustainable, and if it is healthy for an outsider to live among those they serve — as part of the same community, for better and for worse. Emmerson’s neighbour of 13 years, William Byukusenge, acknowledged the community will always see Emmerson as a Canadian but said how extremely valuable she is. “The education and support she helps provide our community is fundamental — especially to the younger population,” he said.

Emmerson believes this method of development work is replicable. I agree — but it isn’t replicable in the way a business can be franchised. Emmerson’s development organization was built after having lived in and around Kinigi for four years. That is how long she paid attention to the needs of the community before she strung the first alphabet on a string between the banana trees. Development work generally moves forward with little input from the community, with decisions made from afar or before the first development worker arrives on the ground; but maybe, if this process slowed down and was done more closely with those whose lives it involves, the field and those it serves would all stand to benefit.