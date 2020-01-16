The foreign policy events to watch in 2020

Just around the corner is Meng Wanzhou's extradition hearing, set to begin on January 20. The deputy chairwoman and CFO of Chinese telecom giant Huawei was arrested at Vancouver airport in 2018, at the request of US authorities, on charges of fraud involving an alleged Huawei subsidiary contravening US sanctions on Iran.

On one level, this is a legal story, involving the United States’ extradition request, Canada's relevant treaty obligations, as well as issues surrounding the propriety of Meng's arrest by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

On another, perhaps more important, level, this is a political drama and a particularly personalized aspect of current US-China trade tensions. In the months leading up to Meng's arrest, the Trump administration declared it would be much more aggressive in dealing with what it called China's financial unlawfulness. And the US has been trying to bar Huawei from Western 5G networks. US president Donald Trump even appeared to confirm critics’ views that Meng is essentially a bargaining chip when he said he could tie Meng’s fate to a favourable trade deal with China.

It is a political drama with huge consequences, not only for Meng but also for both Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, the Canadian nationals arrested in China in what many have called retaliatory arrests, and for Canada as a whole. Along with the arrests of Kovrig and Spavor, China has put massive pressure on Canada to free Meng. Canadian producers of canola seeds, soybeans, pork, and beef have taken massive hits as China, a primary customer, dramatically decreased orders of these and other goods in the wake of Meng's arrest.

The first step in proceedings is to decide “dual criminality” — whether what the US is accusing her of is also a crime in Canada. If the court rules it is and that Meng should be extradited to the US, Canada's justice minister will have to make the final call, weighing not just the legal merits of the case, but the weight of potential American and Chinese reactions when one or the other doesn’t get the decision it wanted. Canada can only hope, as many have said publicly, that the US soon decides it doesn't really want to extradite Meng (or perhaps, that Meng could pull a Carlos Ghosn and somehow flee the country).