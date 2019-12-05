Five questions with… Yukon Regional Chief and COP25 participant Kluane Adamek

The United Nations’ annual climate change conference kicked off Monday in Madrid, with 25,000 delegates from around the world expected to take part in meetings in the Spanish capital over the next two weeks.

COP25 was original scheduled to be held in Chile, but was moved to Spain in November due to ongoing unrest over inequality in the Latin American country. In his opening remarks on Monday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres thanked the two countries for working “together in the spirit of multilateralism to make this COP25 possible… Such solidarity and flexibility are what we need in the race to beat the climate emergency.”

While some, especially from Latin America, faced barriers to attend given the new location, representatives from many countries, regions and sectors are already on the ground. (Some events can be livestreamed here.)

The conference takes places after a year of increased mobilization around climate action, especially from the youth-led movement Fridays for Future, which has prompted record-breaking marches around the world in recent months. It also comes on the heels of a new UN Environmental Programme emissions gap report that warns that “unless global greenhouse gas emissions fall by 7.6 per cent each year between 2020 and 2030, the world will miss the opportunity to get on track towards the 1.5°C temperature goal of the Paris Agreement.”

Many Canadians are in attendance, including youth delegate Lea Ilardo, Crystal Martin-Lapenskie, president of the National Inuit Youth Council, who discussed “building on Indigenous values” earlier this week, Unifor representative Joie Warnock, who spoke about the “path to decarbonization” on Tuesday, academic Tzeporah Berman, who helped launch a new report on the impact of oil and gas expansion plans on Thursday, political scientist Matthew Hoffmann, who presents next week, and outgoing Green Party leader Elizabeth May.

Another Canadian, Bank of England Governor Mark Carney, was also recently announced as the new UN special envoy on climate action and climate finance, though the role will begin next year.