Five questions with… humanitarian Nicolas Moyer, head of the CCIC

When Chrystia Freeland, then foreign minister, and Marie-Claude Bibeau, then minister of international development, gave their visions for Canada’s “feminist approach” to global engagement in June, 2017, it marked a clear change in tone from the previous government. It set out, at the very least, new language that would define many elements of Canada’s foreign policy for the next two years.

This week, a cabinet shuffle shook up foreign affairs-related roles. Freeland moved into intergovernmental affairs, with François-Philippe Champagne taking over as foreign minister, Karina Gould took over the international development file, and Jonathan Wilkinson replaced Catherine McKenna as the minister of the environment and climate change.

The shuffle comes after an election campaign that saw global issues take a backseat to concerns over domestic divisions. One notable mention, however, was Conservative leader Andrew Scheer’s proposal to reduce Canada’s foreign aid spending by at least 25 percent.

Despite Justin Trudeau’s win over Scheer, Canadians may have been left with a weakened image of what Canada’s international engagement may be going forward. A minority government also leaves some uncertainty over policy priorities. Will there be a distinctive shift in focus under this new cabinet? What were the lessons learned on international affairs from the election campaign? And where does Canada’s “feminist foreign policy” fit into the agenda going forward?