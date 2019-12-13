Five questions with… Bob Rae, Canada’s special envoy to Myanmar

Gambia’s case against Myanmar began at the United Nations’ International Court of Justice in The Hague this week, with three days of hearings that allowed representatives of both countries, and Myanmar’s Rohingya Muslim minority group, to speak to the court.

The case was filed by Gambia, the Muslim-majority West African nation, in November over crimes committed by Myanmar’s armed forces against the Rohingya, which Gambia argues amount to genocide under the Genocide Convention. The goal of this week’s hearings was to persuade the court to enforce “provisional measures” to ensure the protection and safety of the Rohingya, which would essentially pressure the UN Security Council to take concrete steps such as the elimination restrictions on humanitarian aid to Rakhine State, where the Rohingya are from, or the banning of any discriminatory practices in Myanmar against the group. While the decision over provisional measures is expected in a matter of weeks, the entire case could take years.

Thousands of Rohingya were killed in August and September 2017, prompting an estimated 700,000 to flee Rakhine state for Bangladesh. The majority remain there, more than two years on.

“Entire Rohingya villages have been destroyed. Such destruction of an entire community in a limited area on the grounds of ethnicity or religion can properly be characterized as acts of genocide,” Philippe Sands, one of the lawyers representing Gambia, told the court, according to The Guardian.

Aung San Suu Kyi, once a beloved human rights champion and the leader of Myanmar since 2016, attended the hearings, arguing the case was “incomplete,” that any crimes should be tried at home in Myanmar and that the ICJ case could “undermine reconciliation” efforts there. Meanwhile, another lawyer for Gambia, Paul Reichler, asked how it would be possible for the country’s armed forces to hold themselves accountable “when six of its top generals including the commander-in-chief, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, have all been accused of genocide?”