Five climate issues Canada will have to tackle in 2020

Around the world, political pressure for action on climate change is growing. The fires in Australia are giving rise to an even greater sense of urgency for climate action in 2020. But even before those fires, international climate action had been growing. This past fall, hundreds of thousands of people across Canada took to the streets to demand climate action; millions did so worldwide. This type of non-violent collective mobilization is the key to political action on climate change.

Some politicians are taking note. The new Liberal minority government appears to be making the climate crisis a top priority. Never before has climate change been such a central part of a federal government’s platform.

From last fall’s throne speech, that began with a section on climate, to various pronouncements emphasizing the need for balancing the environment with the economy, so much of what this minority government does is framed around the climate crisis.

Conversations around climate change in Canada tend to dwell on carbon taxes, and on battles over pipelines getting built or not. There are, however, other important actions and policy areas that get far less attention, and that have a far greater impact on Canada’s emissions footprint, which, though small on a global level, are some of the highest in the world on a per capita basis. Advocates for the oil and gas industry point out that Canada is responsible for less than two percent of all global emissions. However, per capita emissions in Canada are the second highest in the G7 group of industrialized countries, just slightly behind the United States.

In recent years, the federal government has made progress on cutting emissions, but even under the best case scenario, Canada is forecast to fall short of the target it set for the year 2030 under the Paris climate agreement.

But that does not mean that Canada shouldn’t try. The kinds of policies governments at all levels put into place can have a direct and immediate impact on the extent to which emissions drop in the years ahead.

This is the year to do it. Last year’s federal election showed there is strong support for action on climate change in Canada. But there is also discontent in Alberta and Saskatchewan with respect to some of Ottawa’s energy and environmental policies. Political will, and policy, are required to make the shift to a low-carbon future. The federal government sees an economic opportunity in this shift, but it will have to work hard to not cause anger in those provinces.

Here are five of the more important climate issues the government must tackle on the road to a low-carbon future.