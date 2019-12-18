As the decade ends, Canada stands largely alone in commitment to human rights

In his mandate letter to the minister of foreign affairs, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau instructs François-Philippe Champagne to “increase Canadian support abroad for democracy, human rights, international law and freedom of the press.”

That sentence very much sounds like an anachronism in the era of Donald Trump, in which an American president works hard to undermine multilateral alliances that have underpinned global security for decades, while boosting autocrats who are leading the pack globally in journalist arrests.

Nor are those trends unique to Washington. Even European powers that have not fallen to the tide of right-wing nationalism have continued to enjoy warm relations with blood-stained Arab regimes, or have ceded the goal of reducing illegal migration to forces like the Libyan coast guard, helping boost human trafficking networks and cruel deaths at sea. In Britain, the now-empowered Tory government will likely prioritize trade agreements over pesky matters like arbitrary detention and human rights in its quest to boost the economy after Brexit.

Canada’s record, of course, has plenty of blemishes. It equivocated in suspending arms sales to Saudi Arabia despite mounting evidence of war crimes and abuses in Yemen. Like most Middle Eastern countries that are increasingly tied up economically and diplomatically with China, it has not spoken out against the mass detention and re-education of the Muslim Uighur community. Ottawa has been uneven in voicing support for democratic movements across the region and in speaking out against authoritarianism and muzzling of civil society. And Canada’s support for immigration and refugees when walls are going up can be seen as somewhat self-serving because of its economic model.

But Canada has taken risks in standing up and using its voice to make a difference at key points in recent years. Its continued support for the White Helmets, the civilian rescue workers in Syria, is in direct opposition to Russia’s propaganda efforts to demonize them as terrorists as they build up a substantial body of evidence for Moscow’s war crimes in Syria. It chose to confront Riyadh over the detention of human rights activists even before the journalist Jamal Khashoggi was murdered in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, a decision that had enormous economic ramifications. And its decision to continue hosting and sponsoring refugees, and the refusal of mainstream political parties to exploit xenophobic sentiment in a close election campaign, places it above the low bar set by the United States and Europe.

As a consequence, Canada stands largely alone, at least rhetorically, in its commitment to pursuing a foreign policy in the Middle East that is oriented around empowering democratic movements, press freedom and human rights. But it must stick to it when it comes to dealing with the Middle East, even as others abandon the premise of an international rules-based order.

Backing tyrants with the hope of providing stability and a market for Canadian businesses simply does not work because that stability is short-lived.

The protest movements this year in Algeria, Sudan, Iraq and Lebanon show that, despite the ongoing counter-revolution and resurgence of tyranny that followed the brief moment of hope in 2011, and the catastrophic wars in Syria, Yemen and Libya, Arab civilians are not cowed. The injustices that sparked the uprisings have not been addressed, and the only sure bet is that the cycle of repression and upheaval will continue in the foreseeable future.

In Algeria, the protest movement is refusing to bow to the outcome of a stage-managed election that has preserved the ruling regime. In Lebanon, the revolutionaries are demanding nothing less than the complete dismantling of a corrupt ruling class that has sucked the lifeblood out of its country. The same is happening in Iraq, where demonstrators protesting corruption are also courageously facing off against the abject brutality of Iranian-armed militias and venal security forces.

Even in Syria, where the military outcome is all but settled, economic hardships caused by mismanagement, corruption, international sanctions and political failures threaten more instability as the state fails to reprise its pre-war role as a provider of basic staples like fuel.

Things chug along for years in the Middle East, until they don’t.

Western and regional support for Lebanon’s political elites, Iraq’s post-ISIS government or Sudan’s Omar al-Bashir did not preclude the sudden and rapid collapse of their support base. In the meantime, free, independent media, grassroots activists, and civil society are adapting to the new realities, whether they are of resurgent autocrats or vigorous protest movements.