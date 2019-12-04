Canada increasingly an outlier by keeping its child citizens detained in Syria

UNICEF recently launched a series of global awareness initiatives for World Children’s Day, which is celebrated annually on November 20. This year, it marked the thirtieth anniversary of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (UN-CRC). Though this seminal treaty has led to important improvements in children’s rights worldwide, the ongoing war in Syria highlights the particular vulnerability of children caught in the midst of armed conflicts. More than 29,000 children have reportedly been killed in the country since 2011, while another 50,000 children are currently living in horrific conditions in the al-Hol detention camp holding former Islamic State militants and their families in northeast Syria.

According to Save the Children Canada, which works on the ground in Syria, at least

25 Canadian children are trapped in al-Hol.

Ottawa has so far refused to take any substantive steps towards repatriating these children from Syria, a flagrant breach of its basic obligations under the UN-CRC (Canada ratified the treaty in 1991). The convention requires state parties to ensure to the maximum extent possible the survival and development of children and to take all appropriate measures to protect them from all forms of physical or mental violence, injury or abuse, neglect or negligent treatment.

Some 70,000 former ISIS militants and their families are being detained in the camps in Syria. Al-Hol, the largest camp, holds approximately 11,000 foreign nationals, predominantly women and children. The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) guarding the camps have called on the international community to repatriate their nationals with increasing urgency, warning of both growing security concerns and their lack of capacity as a non-state actor to prosecute ISIS fighters and incarcerate them long-term. Human rights groups have also called for foreign nationals to be repatriated, citing serious issues regarding due process and fair trial rights in Iraqi courts, allegations of torture, and the frequent use of capital punishment on persons convicted of terrorism.

Despite this, Western governments have avoided implementing policies obliging them to repatriate and prosecute their nationals in Syria. Some limited exceptions have been made for children, particularly orphans, on an ad hoc basis. Reluctance to establish more comprehensive repatriation policies is largely based on fears of domestic terror attacks and public backlash, as public opinion towards returnees is generally harsh. In France, for example, 89 percent of respondents to a recent survey opposed the repatriation of adult jihadis, while 67 percent opposed even efforts to bring home children. Amidst poor public perception and warnings from internal security services, several governments have further abdicated their repatriation responsibilities under international law by stripping their nationals of citizenship, including that of children born abroad.

Ottawa has repeatedly based its refusal to bring Canadians home on security and logistical grounds, suggesting that repatriation is simply not possible given the instability on the ground. Canadian officials have explicitly relied on this messaging to reject even the repatriation of children. Then-Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale, for example, stated in late 2018 that: “The children are in a very vulnerable position, but they are in a war zone half a world away where Canada does not have diplomatic relations.” More recently, Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan said that Canada does not have the “necessary support” in Syria to bring a four-year-old Canadian orphan home to live with her uncle in Toronto. The child, known only as Amira, is without any family in the camps after her parents and three siblings were killed in an airstrike earlier this year.

Ottawa’s statements regarding the diplomatic and logistical impossibility of repatriation are dubious at best. Over the course of the last year, several Western governments have recognized that the repatriation of foreign nationals is a security and humanitarian imperative and have successfully executed extraction operations to that end. Political resolve in this respect gained momentum after the military defeat of ISIS in Baghouz in March 2019 and the subsequent surrender of thousands of militants and their families to SDF custody. Al-Hol, which in December 2018 was home to only 10,000 mostly internally displaced persons, has seen its population increase more than sevenfold in the months following the collapse of ISIS’s so-called “caliphate.”

With the situation in al-Hol becoming increasingly untenable, several countries have managed to plan, develop and execute repatriation operations despite facing issues identical to those cited by Ottawa. The United States has taken the lead among Western countries, repatriating 18 Americans, including six men, three women and nine children. Other governments have limited the scope of their efforts to children; for example, France, Belgium, Germany, Denmark, Kosovo and Australia have each brought back children from al-Hol in recent months. Concerns over the return of ISIS women along with their children has caused some nations to further restrict repatriations to unaccompanied minors only, with Sweden extracting seven orphans in May 2019 and Norway repatriating five (leaving another 35 children behind). Finally, the United Kingdom successfully repatriated three orphaned children of British ISIS members from Syria in late November, though the Home Office has warned that these returns are highly exceptional and do not constitute a reversal of the British government’s position.