Canada and Refugees: An enduring relationship in need of a renewed commitment

In any case, legal reforms are not the tools by which governments should address false perceptions about the functioning of our public institutions. Politicians, the media and human rights activists alike have the responsibility — and the opportunity — to keep the conversation about asylum objective and balanced, and based on facts. This would go much farther than reforms in ensuring public confidence in the asylum system in Canada.

Second, we need to emphasize that Canada needs refugees as much as refugees need Canada. Over the last century, censuses have constantly shown that one fifth of the Canadian population was born abroad. Demographic and economic experts have been saying for a long time that our wealth depends on immigration. With a rapidly ageing society — the number of seniors will double by 2036 — pensions and health care support depend on immigrants, including refugees.

In addition to bringing culture and traditions that make our communities strive and that have become part of the fabric of Canadian society, refugees are a good return on investment, as they make important contributions to the economy and their communities. For example, on average, it only takes refugees five years to join Canada’s middle class, and after 20 years, they end up paying more in taxes than they have received in public benefits and services. Also, they often settle in smaller cities and towns, thus helping these communities thrive. The 2016 census revealed that refugees are very entrepreneurial — even more than Canadian-born citizens. One out of seven refugees starts a business, and creates jobs for themselves and other Canadians. Not to mention they have higher rates of citizenship than other newcomers: they are determined to belong here.

This should encourage Marco Mendicino, the incoming minister of immigration, to look at refugees resettled in Canada not only as a much needed gesture of humanitarian solidarity — towards refugees with no future, and towards the countries that host them, often to a breaking point — but also as something that is good for Canada.

Third, Canada must do a better job at connecting the dots between addressing rising global displacement and providing humanitarian and development assistance abroad. Although little attention was paid to Canada’s role on the international stage during the federal election campaign, Trudeau and his new ministers of foreign affairs (François-Philippe Champagne) and international development (Karina Gould) will need to decide how Canada will help end hunger or help provide quality education to children, two of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals for 2030.

Over the last 20 years, Canada’s international development contribution has ranged between 0.23 and 0.28 percent of its gross national income — a decrease from the 0.4 percent rate observed during the 1980s, with a peak of 0.5 percent in 1987 under Prime Minister Brian Mulroney. It was, and still remains, considerably less than the objective of 0.7 percent set by developed countries at the urging of former Prime Minister Lester B. Pearson, who headed the World Bank’s Commission on International Development in 1969. These historical reminders show that Canada playing a role in the aid sector should be a non-partisan objective.

Canada must provide humanitarian partners with the resources to protect, house, feed and educate children and families who flee conflicts and violence. It should also provide development partners with the resources to address the root causes of forced displacements by helping to eradicate social inequalities, strengthen education and justice systems, and foster job creation, especially for youth. Sharing our wealth to give to those who are far less fortunate than us — in Canada and abroad — is a win-win formula.

In our interconnected world, some argue that we must protect ourselves against the risks posed to our security and stability by forced displacement, whether from an economic standpoint or when considering migration flows. Others believe it comes down to fighting for a world that is more just, a world in which everyone can find prosperity and peace while working together to save our planet.

Pearson reminded us: “Who can now ask where his country will be in a few decades without asking where the world will be? If we wish that world to be secure and prosperous, we must show a common concern for the common problems of all peoples.”

For all these reasons, refugees need Canada more than ever — or, I should say, the opposite is also true: Canada needs refugees more than ever. It is now up to us to tell our newly elected representatives what kind of Canada we want — diverse and inclusive, or withdrawn and declining?