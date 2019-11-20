A tough mandate for Canada’s new foreign minister, François-Philippe Champagne

When Justin Trudeau appointed Stéphane Dion as foreign minister after his election in 2015, Dion was supposed to implement a foreign policy distinct from the Conservatives. But, with a dramatic change of leadership in the White House in 2016, Trudeau discarded this approach and fired him. Instead, Chrystia Freeland was tasked with saving the North American Free Trade Agreement and the international order based on clear rules of conduct.

Wednesday, one month after Canadians re-elected Trudeau, Freeland was appointed deputy prime minister and minister of intergovernmental affairs. She is now asked to save Canada.

More than ever, Canada needs a full-time foreign minister. And thus the new one, François-Philippe Champagne — also confirmed Wednesday when the new Cabinet was revealed — has a lot to do. It is not going to be easy.

The good news: Champagne has strong qualifications for the job. A graduate in international law, he worked for major companies in Europe before being elected as a member of the House of Commons in 2015, representing the Quebec riding of Saint-Maurice—Champlain. He was appointed minister of international trade two years later, with the important responsibility of steering free trade agreements with Europe, Asia-Pacific and many other countries. More recently, he was moved to minister of infrastructure and communities.

Champagne is not an intellectual, but an operator, someone who delivers. He stood out in Ottawa for his good grasp of his files, his interpersonal skills with Cabinet colleagues and his diligence in the House.

At Global Affairs Canada, he will have to be very tactful if he wants to succeed and leave his mark. Overcoming the challenges of the role will require reflection and action. In fact, never since the end of the Second World War has Canada grappled more with a constantly changing global context. And never has Canada had such difficult — not to mention poor — relations with world’s great powers, particularly with the United States.

With his “America first” approach to foreign policy, Donald Trump’s unilateralism consists of promoting American interests to the detriment of the country’s allies. It remains to be seen if this approach will be pursued after the Trump years or if Americans will eventually return to multilateralism. But Champagne must prepare Canada for a tumultuous relationship with its main economic, political and military partner.