A new process for an old problem — governing state behaviour in cyberspace

This fall in New York, the United Nations held the first session of a new process to develop norms of responsible state behaviour in cyberspace. Since 1998, the UN has been addressing the challenge of defining the “rules of the road” for state activity in cyberspace, under the rubric of “Developments in the field of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) in the context of International Security.”

Such rules are desperately needed as this unique domain is being subjected to a growing assault by state-conducted cyber operations of ever-greater sophistication and magnitude, while remaining under a mantle of secrecy. A key question is whether the underlying great power rivalries that are generating this increase in offensive cyber capabilities will be amenable to diplomatic efforts to prevent conflict in cyberspace.

Diplomacy has lagged well behind the pace of militarization of cyber space in recent years. The US director of national intelligence has estimated that over 30 states now possess offensive cyber capabilities. State-on-state cyber interference, be it for espionage or more damaging military aims, is on the rise, with civilians becoming only so much collateral damage in the process. The costs of this trend will not be limited to degrading international cyber security. The potential of the digital world for advancing the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals could be undermined if the international community is unable to fashion some normative governance framework for state cyber operations.

At the UN, a series of groups of governmental experts (known as GGEs) — each with a restricted membership of about 15-20 UN members — managed to issue consensus reports in 2010, 2013 and 2015, which proposed a set of norms to govern state behaviour in cyber space. In 2018, however, the UN General Assembly was faced with an unprecedented situation in which the usually noncontroversial resolution authorizing these groups became a battling ground between a Russian-led resolution establishing an Open Ended Working Group (OEWG) in which any UN member state can participate and a US-led resolution continuing the traditional approach of a restricted GGE that meets behind closed doors. Ironically, Russia became the champion of the new, more transparent and inclusive process while the US was backfooted in having to advocate continuation of the limited, opaque GGE process. A befuddled General Assembly ended up adopting both resolutions, despite their almost identical mandates and the practical strain two processes place on UN resources and policy coherence.

It seems likely that the OEWG, with its earlier commencement and reporting deadline (fall 2020), is going to eclipse the GGE (not due to report out until 2021). The open nature of the working group, with its possibility for many more states to become involved, will likely raise the profile of state conduct in cyberspace at a time when this unique environment is becoming ever-more militarized.